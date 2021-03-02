LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive reclassifying lacrosse and field hockey as a minimal-contact sports, allowing the sport to resume with mitigation measures. Lacrosse was previously classified as a full-contact sport.
The directive also classifies ice hockey, different from field hockey, as a full-contact sport.
Upon review, the governor's medical advisory team recommended the reclassification based on lacrosse and field hockey having "intermediate risk of transmission."
The advisory team also recommended continuing the current risk classification for all sports not identified in the latest NCAA guidance, which was used as reference material during their review process, according to an announcement from the governor's office on Tuesday.
These recommendations have been accepted and updated in Emergency Directive 039 and was signed by Sisolak on Tuesday. The changes are effective immediately, and the updates are also reflected in the state health department's issued guidance.
In alignment with previous directives and guidance, minimal- and non-contact sports are allowed to conduct practices, games and competitions, both indoors and outdoors, if social distancing and other requirements can be met. Tournaments may resume on March 15 if a safety plan is submitted and approved per the state’s guidance.
Full- and close-contact sports governed and regulated by the NIAA have also been allowed to resume under a previous Directive 038. Full-contact sports run by travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and park districts sports programs remain prohibited at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.