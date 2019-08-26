LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are less than two weeks left for the Clark County School District and the teachers union to come to a contract agreement or the union says it will strike on Sept. 10.
“We’ve got to get this done. As I’ve said this all along, a strike is not an option," Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Monday.
Sisolak blasted the school district last week, claiming CCSD did not budget for teacher's professional development raises.
"They created this mess, now they need to fix it," Sisolak said.
He wanted to remind educators that it is crucial for them to reach a deal soon.
"When it comes down to it, it's the students. It's the 100,000 students that need teachers in those classrooms. You need good quality teachers in those classrooms and that's what we're standing up for," Sisolak said.
The district last week offered teachers a 3% salary increase, a S.T.E.P. or service credit for full time teachers. A 4% increase in health care costs and a one-time payment rather than a raise for the 2,500 educators who pursued higher education.
