LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak addressed the media on Friday about the state's preparations amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.
The Governor was joined by several health officials. He said as of Feb. 28, Nevada still has not had any confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel coronavirus.
The risk level in Nevada is low, officials said, and plans are in place if there is a confirmed case to detect it early and contain the ill person.
Officials said there is a large scale operation with several state agencies, including Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the Southern Nevada Health District, among others.
Labs in both Northern and Southern Nevada developed the capability to test for the 2019 Novel coronavirus in mid-February. Employees at those labs will be trained on how to test for it.
