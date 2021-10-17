(UPDATE OCT. 18)
On Monday, Oct. 18, the Governor's office provided an update regarding Steve Sisolak's car crash over the weekend.
According to a statement, Gov. Sisolak returned to work on Monday and appreciated the well wishes from the public.
Gov. Sisolak is cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's investigation.
Original story below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to an injury crash Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road that shut down traffic in all directions for several hours and sent two to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday night that he was one of the drivers in the crash. In a statement from the governor's office, Sisolak said he and the other driver appeared to have minor, external injuries that were treated at University Medical Center.
The announcement also said the governor was released from the hospital at 3:10 p.m. and is resting at home.
LVMPD Lt. Bryan Boxler said drivers, who were sole occupants, of two vehicles involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As of 2:53 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission was advising drivers to avoid the area and use other routes, as the intersection is closed in all directions. By 5 p.m., the RTC said the incident had cleared and roads had reopened.
#FASTALERT 2:53 PM, Oct 17 2021Update: Crash SB Rainbow Blvd At Russell Rd Intersection closed in all directions. Avoid area.Use other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 17, 2021
(6) comments
