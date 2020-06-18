LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Thursday after photos of the governor eating at a Henderson eatery were shared on social media.
The eatery, Bella Vita, posted photos to Facebook earlier this week that showed Gov. Sisolak dining with his wife and others. In the photos, which have since been removed from the restaurant's Facebook page, Sisolak was sitting in close proximity to others in his party while not wearing a face covering.
The restaurant created a new post Thursday in response to the criticism.
Gov. Sisolak's office issued the following statement:
While supporting a local Southern Nevada business and eating a dinner with the First Lady, both the Governor and the First Lady removed their face coverings in order to eat their meals after they’d been served. He was approached and agreed to take a quick photo with the management of the restaurant. The governor recognizes he should have put his face covering back on and separated himself by six feet. He understands we are all adjusting to these practices under our new normal and he takes his responsibility seriously to model the behavior he expects of the residents of this State to replicate. He can assure Nevadans this will not occur again.
The Governor was pleased to see the restaurant observing proper safety measures, including reservation for customers, face coverings for all employees, decreased capacity in the restaurant and hand sanitizer available at every table.
Sizelscum communist scum bag Unamerican liberal trash !
It's the old "Do as I say, not as I do.".
