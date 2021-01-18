LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In Gov. Steve Sisolak's executive budget, total expenditures, including all funding source for the 2021-2023 biennium make up a total of $27.1 billion. This is an increase of $1.3 billion or 5.1% over the current biennium.
The Nevada Economic Forum on Monday provided a total General Fund (GF) revenue forecast, before tax credits, of more than $8.6 billion for the 2021-2023 biennium. That reflects a reduction in GF expenditures over the 2019-2020 biennium, but includes an increase of $845 million in federal funds, and $530 million in "other funds including licenses, fees and fines."
One-shot GF expenditures make up $226 million in Fiscal Year 2021, because of "greater than expected revenue projections and state reimbursements through federal funds, including, but not limited to, $25 million to fulfill the State’s commitment for construction of a state-of-the-art Medical School at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas," according to the governor's office.
The governor is also proposing that more one-shot funding be dedicated for immediate small business assistance, which will be detailed in his State of the State address, according to staff.
In recent months, many Nevadans have expressed frustration over the unemployment insurance systems affiliated with the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR). The budget includes federal funds for DETR to support upgrades for computer hardware and unemployment insurance systems along with additional staffing.
"They were not prepared and ready to handle such an immense increase [in unemployment claims]," said Michelle White, Chief of Staff. "Absolutely the state system was not built to be able to sustain and handle that, and that's something that the governor really wants to change and he's going to have more information on that in his State of the State [on Tuesday], and it will be a key component of things that we need to do to move forward as a state."
"He knows that we talk about these things when things are tough like right now, and then when things get better, they always move to the back burner, and that's the error that we cannot continue to repeat in Nevada. We need to remain focused even in the good times, to remember what happened in the bad times and those systems that just couldn't meet the needs of Nevadans when they needed them the most," White said.
On the topic of healthcare, the budget also forecasts that more Nevadans will enroll in Medicaid by the end of the biennium, increasing the current biennium's medical expenditures budget by $1.58 billion. Nearly one in four Nevadans are currently enrolled in Medicaid, according to the office.
More than 778,000 individuals will be enrolled in Medicaid by the end of the 2021 to 2023 biennium, according to the governor's office, which is an increase of approximately 2.2% over the existing caseload.
"I think overall we're seeing the increase gradually continue... with people who lose their job," said Director of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Richard Whitley. "If someone loses their job, and they're not disabled, probably enrolling in getting healthcare on Medicaid is what comes to mind initially."
Funding for Graduate Medical Education (GME), or in other words -- residency programs and positions for medical school graduates -- is recommended to decrease from $10 million over the current biennium to $8.5 million over the 2021-2023 biennium.
As we've reported, medical education leaders believe this is an area that should be of higher importance due to the demands on healthcare amid a doctor shortage in Nevada.
Shelley Berkley, CEO of Touro University in Henderson, says she is delighted to hear that GME is remaining in the budget at all -- even if it's decreased.
A 2020 report by the University of Nevada and the American Association of Medical Colleges shows Nevada ranks 48 in the country for primary care physicians per 100,000 people.
"The national statistic is that 70% of doctors end up practicing where they do their residency,” said Berkley.
The budget also includes phased implementation of the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan from Senate Bill 543 of the 2019 Session. The approach uses only state revenues currently distributed through the Nevada Department of Education.
"This is the first step in implementing a pupil-based funding formula that is equitable and transparent," writes the governor's office.
When it comes to state employee furloughs, they will be implemented effective January 1, 2021, but will not be continued in Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023, according to the governor's office.
