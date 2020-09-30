LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thursday will be recognized as "Vegas Strong Day in Nevada" honoring those who were killed and injured in the mass shooting that took place on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017, and recognizing the community members who dealt closely with the aftermath.
Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation on Wednesday afternoon declaring Oct. 1, 2020 a day to pay tribute to the 58 people killed and to recognize first responders, law enforcement, counselors and volunteers who stepped in to help.
The governor has ordered flags to be flown at half staff on Thursday.
“On the anniversary of this horrific and senseless violence, we honor everyone involved that helped us get through these tragic times. The victims of this senseless act of violence, their families and friends will forever be in our hearts and prayers. The outpouring of love, kindness, and support locally, statewide, nationally, and worldwide will never be forgotten. Because of this support and the endurance of those in our community to protect one another and to heal together, we will forever be ‘Vegas Strong.’” -- Gov. Steve Sisolak
