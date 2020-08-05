LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has issued a proclamation to formally name racism as a public health crisis.
The proclamation was announced on Wednesday evening in a press release, which said the governor was issuing the call to action to raise awareness to prevent poor health outcomes that stem from racism.
“Institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this State. Based on research, we are taking a proactive approach in joining fellow leaders around the country to declare racism as a public health crisis,“ said Governor Steve Sisolak. "I look forward to working with Nevada leaders and the Office of Minority Health and Equity on this critical issue.”
The release says that "experts and studies" have shown that minority communities are adversely affected by racism in forms such as inequitable access to mental health services and a lack of educational and career opportunities.
(4) comments
Sisolak isnt running Nevada , Obama is. These people are psychotic.
Is he trying to win the race for the top idiotic proclamations a governor can propose? I can't wait for the next pearls of wisdom, which undoubtedly will be soon.
It's not that strange of a statement: racism bad. What would surprising is if he actually addressed class inequality without trying to obscure the issue through the filter race.
This clowns mouth is open for anyone’s privates ,to cause problems !
