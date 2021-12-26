California Storms

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along a snow covered Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday urged residents of several Southern California mountain and canyon communities to voluntarily leave their homes because of possible mud and debris flows. (Caltrans via AP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak is ordering state offices to remain closed on Monday as the state transportation department and highway patrol are reporting dangerous road conditions in Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County areas.

With heavy snow and wind expected to continue through Monday, Dec. 27, the governor has ordered all state government offices, except for essential public safety and corrections personnel, to be closed on Monday. 

State agencies will continue monitoring weather and road conditions, said an announcement from the governor's office. 

