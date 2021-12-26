LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak is ordering state offices to remain closed on Monday as the state transportation department and highway patrol are reporting dangerous road conditions in Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County areas.
With heavy snow and wind expected to continue through Monday, Dec. 27, the governor has ordered all state government offices, except for essential public safety and corrections personnel, to be closed on Monday.
State agencies will continue monitoring weather and road conditions, said an announcement from the governor's office.
