LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags at all Nevada and public buildings to be lowered in honor of late General Colin Powell.
General Powell died Monday, Oct. 18, of complications from COVID-19. His family said he was fully vaccinated and was fighting a breakthrough infection. He was 84-years-old.
The four-star general was the first black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before serving as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2001-2005.
"General Powell was a fearless leader, remarkable American, and the first Black U.S. Secretary of State who served as a devoted and dedicated leader to this great nation,” Governor Sisolak said in a statement. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”
President Biden also ordered flags at half-staff for General Powell.
