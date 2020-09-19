LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Saturday ordered the U.S. flag and flag of Nevada to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Ginsburg died on Friday due to complications of cancer. The flags will be lowered until the date of her internment.
"Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, icon, fierce advocate for equality and legal powerhouse on the Supreme Court. She was a role model for so many and I know her legacy will continue to inspire our future leaders. First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak and I join the rest of our nation in mourning this great loss,” Governor Sisolak said in a written statement.
President Donald Trump also ordered flags be flown at half-staff.
(2) comments
Her and Roy Horn got honored by Sisolak with flags ordered to half-mast.... But this past September 11th, nothing.
The communist looked,up to her as a mentor,that hammer & sickle handkerchief,gift !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.