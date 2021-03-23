LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.
The governor's executive order aligns with President Biden's proclamation ordering flags to fly at half staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27.
“Nevadans join the rest of the nation in mourning the ten lives taken far too soon in Boulder, Colorado,” said Governor Sisolak. “Our hearts ache for the families and friends who lost loved ones in this senseless and horrific tragedy. Kathy and I, along with the entire State of Nevada, will hold them and the Boulder community close in our hearts and in our prayers.”
