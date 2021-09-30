LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead the fourth anniversary of 1 October, the governor's office is ordering flags at half-staff to remember and honor the lives lost during the nation's largest mass shooting in history.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the executive order on Thursday for all state capitol and state public buildings to fly flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 1.
Sisolak issued remarks following the executive order announcement.
On this fourth year anniversary of this horrific and senseless violence, Nevadans mourn with the friends, family, and loves ones of the victims who were killed in the devastating attack. We remember and honor the members of law enforcement organizations, first responders, and individuals from all walks of life who provided aid and assistance in countless ways during our time of need. Through our grief, we reflect on the outpouring of kindness and support received from fellow Americans and communities worldwide, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped us become “Vegas Stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.