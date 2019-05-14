CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that a bill was introduced to allocate some marijuana sales revenue to school funding amid growing frustrations with local teachers regarding pay and talks of striking this fall.
In a press conference, alongside Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Sisolak said his team is working to satisfy the wishes of educators in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sisolak said his team has been working tirelessly to reform outdated budgeting processes and put money "directly into educators' pockets."
“A short while ago, a bill was introduced on the senate floor that requires all revenue from 10% excise tax and retail sales of marijuana be deposited into the Distributive School Account moving forward," Sisolak said.
The marijuana tax money is currently allocated to the state's 'Rainy Day' fund.
Sisolak referred to this previous funding as "political gamesmanship."
The goal is to "fence off the funds" necessary to increase teacher pay.
"We have not stopped working to get you the raises we promised at the very beginning of the year," Sisolak said. "Everyone standing with me here believes you deserve it."
Sisolak did not specify a date for the roll-out, but said the funding would be secured soon.
Marijuana tax revenues total $69.8 for fiscal year 2018 (July 2017-June 2018)
− The Wholesale Marijuana Tax generated $27.3 million in fiscal year 2018
− The Retail Marijuana Tax generated $42.5 million in fiscal year 2018[thumbdown]
Where is the 68.9 million dollars collected in marijuana tax revenues???!!
Sisotax
Didn't this POS say NO NEW TAXES?
If this POS could read, he would see this is not a new tax, but rather a measure to put the money where the republicans told us they would put it. Instead they stole it and put it in their "rainy day fund". Typical republican thieves. Leaving working class people high and dry since 1980.......
Clown Shoes Buttercup
So where is all the money?? Democrats have been steadily tearing our country apart. Divide and conquer right
Didn't this POS say NO NEW TAX?
You knew it was coming and now it's here !
Lol this is ridiculous, they used the schools to get it passed in the first place. Post record profits and the school system is still broke. Nobody believes anything you guys say. The media or the government. Especially the dip/)$; Democrats
