Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivered his first State of the State address on Jan. 16, 2019.

CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that a bill was introduced to allocate some marijuana sales revenue to school funding amid growing frustrations with local teachers regarding pay and talks of striking this fall.

In a press conference, alongside Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Sisolak said his team is working to satisfy the wishes of educators in the Las Vegas Valley.

Sisolak said his team has been working tirelessly to reform outdated budgeting processes and put money "directly into educators' pockets."

“A short while ago, a bill was introduced on the senate floor that requires all revenue from 10% excise tax and retail sales of marijuana be deposited into the Distributive School Account moving forward," Sisolak said.

The marijuana tax money is currently allocated to the state's 'Rainy Day' fund.

Sisolak referred to this previous funding as "political gamesmanship."

The goal is to "fence off the funds" necessary to increase teacher pay.

"We have not stopped working to get you the raises we promised at the very beginning of the year," Sisolak said. "Everyone standing with me here believes you deserve it."

Sisolak did not specify a date for the roll-out, but said the funding would be secured soon.

(10) comments

Anonymous22
Anonymous22

Marijuana tax revenues total $69.8 for fiscal year 2018 (July 2017-June 2018)

− The Wholesale Marijuana Tax generated $27.3 million in fiscal year 2018

− The Retail Marijuana Tax generated $42.5 million in fiscal year 2018[thumbdown]

Report Add Reply
Anonymous22
Anonymous22

Where is the 68.9 million dollars collected in marijuana tax revenues???!!

Report Add Reply
Redline57
Redline57

Sisotax

Report Add Reply
Thud
Thud

Didn't this POS say NO NEW TAXES?

Report Add Reply
Snowflaker
Snowflaker

If this POS could read, he would see this is not a new tax, but rather a measure to put the money where the republicans told us they would put it. Instead they stole it and put it in their "rainy day fund". Typical republican thieves. Leaving working class people high and dry since 1980.......

Report Add Reply
Thud
Thud

Clown Shoes Buttercup

Report Add Reply
Anonymous22
Anonymous22

So where is all the money?? Democrats have been steadily tearing our country apart. Divide and conquer right

Report Add Reply
Thud
Thud

Didn't this POS say NO NEW TAX?

Report Add Reply
ApathyMinion
ApathyMinion

You knew it was coming and now it's here !

Report Add Reply
Anonymous22
Anonymous22

Lol this is ridiculous, they used the schools to get it passed in the first place. Post record profits and the school system is still broke. Nobody believes anything you guys say. The media or the government. Especially the dip/)$; Democrats

Report Add Reply

