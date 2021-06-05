LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak marked the 150th anniversary of the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City on Saturday morning.
The building reopened this week for guided tours.
The governor was joined by State Treasurer Zach Conine, Nevada State Museum, Carson City Director Myron Freedman and historian Ron Robert.
"I take great pride in saying that I work in this building every day, but I can tell you, it's much more than just a building," Sisolak said. "Our Capitol is rich with history, and I'm in a long line of governors who have walked through these halls."
Sisolak presented a proclamation honoring the 150th anniversary.
The building opened in 1871 and housed all three branches of state government for 50 years. The Nevada Legislature used the building until 1971.
Visitors can tour "Trailblazing Nevada," a history exhibit in Battle Born Hall for free. Anyone interested can register here.
(2) comments
Sizelscum without a mask 😷? Figured he sleeps while wearing it!
(yawn) Another arbitrary and useless appearance in the press. No one cares. Your handlers should be fired for making you think this somehow adds to any relevancy you thought you had.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.