LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy in the Civil Rights movement and U.S. history.
Sisolak emphasized King's use of civil discourse and nonviolent demonstrations as a means for social change.
Today, we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s. legacy. He left an indelible imprint on our nation’s history as a civil rights leader who fought to end racial inequality, eradicate racial segregation and advance human rights for all people.
He led our society through a period of civil and social unrest and instilled in us that change is possible through civil discourse and nonviolent demonstrations.
His renowned ‘I Have a Dream Speech’ echoes through our nation as Americans continue to fight to live in a nation ‘where we will not be judged by the color of our skin but the content of (our) character.’
As we observe this national holiday, I implore all Nevadans to not only reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s contributions but to continue to uphold his legacy by striving to become better agents of peace in this world.
-- Gov. Steve Sisolak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.