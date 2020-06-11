LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Thursday announced that he placed a resolution for consideration on next week's Board of Pardons Commissioners agenda to provide relief to people who were previously convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana.
The resolution would provide relief to "tens of thousands of people," according to a news release.
Nevadans voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana through a ballot initiative in 2016, the release notes. A provision of the initiative legalized possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
According to the release, Gov. Sisolak's proposed resolution would pardon individuals previously convicted of possession of one ounce or less of marijuana not for purpose of sale.
Today, I announced I am placing a resolution on the Board of Pardons Commissioners agenda next week to provide relief to tens of thousands of Nevadans previously convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana, which is no longer a crime in the State. pic.twitter.com/PMhgBthg4Q— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 11, 2020
"The people of Nevada have decided that possession of small amounts of marijuana is not a crime," Gov. Sisolak said in a statement. "If approved, this resolution will clear the slate for thousands of people who bear the stigma of a conviction for actions that have now been decriminalized."
I remember when rioting was illegal too.
