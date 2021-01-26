Small businesses in Nevada are pushing officials to get their employees vaccinated against COVID-19.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak hosted a roundtable with Nevada officials and small business owners on Tuesday. 

Lt. Governor Kate Marshall, state Treasurer Zach Conine and Michael Brown, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development joined the roundtable. Small business participants included Trina Jiles, of Gritz Café; Cassandra and Christopher Barcelo, of Empowered Café; Ashley Bradley, of Spoon-a-Bowl; Cody Highsmith, of Villa Dantes and Walter Golshinski, of Smiling With Hope Pizza.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak

In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19 response during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

“As you know, one of the priorities I laid out in my 2021 State of the State address concerned continued assistance for Nevada’s small businesses – which account for almost half the jobs in our State,” said Gov. Sisolak. “I am so glad to pull together this group as one more step in this process to provide more support for our vibrant and diverse small business community. Throughout the pandemic, our small businesses have worked hard to meet the unprecedented challenges, and I know it has been anything but easy. I look forward to continue working with them and leaders throughout the State as we continue down the road to recovery and implement Nevada’s Economic Action Plan.”

