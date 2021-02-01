LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As lawmakers convene in Carson City for the start of the eighty-first Legislative Session, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says that it is happening in unusual circumstances caused by the pandemic.
The governor issued the following statement on Monday:
The budget I recently presented reflects the emergency we are currently in. There’s nothing traditional or customary about fighting through and emerging from a global pandemic, catastrophic personal and financial consequences, business shutdowns, and what continues to be unknown territory. But as I said in my State of the State address, we are forging a new path forward. Nevada is and always will be determined, resilient, and strong.
I look forward to a strong partnership with the Legislature during this session – including returning and new members. We are still in the midst of this pandemic and subsequent crises that have been created. There is no doubt this past year has looked different, and our path forward will look different too, including the 81st Legislative Session. To meet this historic moment, we must commit to work together and focus on legislation that creates jobs, provides immediate assistance and long-term recovery, and improves outcomes for all Nevadans.
As I said in my State of the State, Nevadans have always shown grit in the face of adversity, and I’m confident we’ll recover from this crisis. The resilience of Nevadans should never be doubted.
Nevada lawmakers are scheduled to convene for the first day of the biennial session at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
