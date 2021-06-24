LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak paid a visit to a local elementary school on Thursday and met with students attending summer school.
Clark County students at Harvey N. Dondero Elementary School were in the middle of a summer school session when Governor Sisolak stopped by. He greeted students with popsicles and thanked them for enrolling in Clark County School District's Summer Acceleration Program.
The Governor took the opportunity to highlight Senate Bill 173, or the Back on Track Act, which aims to help students regain the learning they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're talking to the kids about being in summer school, which has given everyone a chance to catch up on their academics, gives their parents the knowledge in knowing that they're catching up a little bit. And they can stay with their friends."
Sisolak responded to President Biden's new infrastructure bill and the opening of Resorts World.
He said he's excited to get Nevadans back to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.