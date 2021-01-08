LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he donated his quarterly State salary to Nevada's K-12 public schools.
With the donation, Sisolak says he has given more than $187,000 in contributions since taking office in January 2019. The governor's office has said more than 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools across the state will benefit.
The Governor continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools.
"These continued donations throughout my term remain a symbol of my commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools," Gov. Sisolak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.