LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement on Tuesday calling all Nevada leaders to condemn President Donald Trump's "attacks on the integrity of our healthcare workers."
The president on Tuesday morning retweeted a tweet saying that a hospital emergency care site in Reno was "fake," adding that Nevada's election results are also "fake."
Fake election results in Nevada, also! https://t.co/l8MDOSlqQ7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
Sisolak said the president's "misleading rhetoric" about the COVID-19 care site recently built at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno was "unconscionable." After Reno hospitals had been experiencing near-capacity levels for several weeks, Renown opened an alternate care site with more than 700 beds for COVID-19 patients in the hospital's parking garage.
Renown medical director Jacob Keerman said the response to the tweet was more positive than negative, with many showing their support for healthcare workers during the pandemic.
“I'm really not paying attention to the negative comments of it and the overwhelming response has been appreciative and encouraging," Keerman said. "I'm a physician, not a politician, and I'm going to stick to providing the best care for each patient."
Sisolak's full statement is as follows:
For nearly nine months, the State of Nevada has not only had to battle this pandemic, we have had to fight the President's nonstop attempts to politicize a virus that has led to over 260,000 American deaths.
His consistent misleading rhetoric on COVID-19 is dangerous and reckless, and today's implication that Renown's alternate care site is a "fake hospital" is among the worst examples we've seen. It is unconscionable for him to continue to spread lies and sow distrust at a time when all Americans should be united during this historic public health crisis. Enough is enough.
Nevada’s healthcare professionals continue to work around the clock to provide life-saving care to Nevadans during this pandemic, including standing up an alternate care site in a parking garage to ensure access to medical care for all those who need it.
Renown Hospital has served as a pillar of strength for the Northern Nevada community throughout this pandemic, and especially during this current surge. Every day, their health care workers mask up, go to work, and care for Nevadans most in need. They too live with the fear of becoming infected and bringing this virus back home to their families, yet they have sat at bedsides holding the hands of patients so they wouldn't have to be alone. They aren't liars, as the President implied -- they are heroes.
I call on all leaders throughout Nevada - regardless of political affiliation - to join me in condemning the President's attacks on the integrity of our healthcare workers.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford Tweeted that he joins in Sisolak's condemnation of Trump's tweet, urging people to stop "downplaying" COVID-19.
I join @GovSisolak in condemning this damaging, ignorant attack.Nevadans from Douglas County to Downtown Las Vegas, from Pleasant Valley to Primm, and from Washoe to Winchester are suffering from COVID spikes.Stop downplaying it. Help our healthcare workers instead! For once. https://t.co/qFfdTNT5gD— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) December 1, 2020
Rep. Dina Titus also tweeted in support of Sisolak:
Nevada's health care workers are heroes. https://t.co/6LXdIduqKi— Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) December 1, 2020
