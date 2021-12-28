LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Asian Community Development Council and Asian Chamber of Commerce are using their platforms to raise money for a waiter shot multiple times in Chinatown.
Cheng Yan Wang was shot early Monday morning while cleaning at Shanghai Taste.
ACDC held a press conference on Tuesday with Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak to show support and solidarity for Wang, who is recovering at University Medical Center.
"Really want to make sure that we are standing together, especially in this holiday time, sending our positive thoughts, and of course addressing kind of the systemic public safety issues," said Eric Jeng, the Director of Outreach for ACDC.
Next to showing support for Wang, Jeng said ACDC also wants to spark a conversation about safety.
"We can come together, have that unifying message, have specific policies we can do to make it safer for businesses, coworkers, and visitors."
To donate to ACDC's fundraiser for Wang, click here. To donate to the Asian Chamber of Commerce's fundraiser, click here. They said 100% of the proceeds from both fundraisers will directly support Wang and his family.
