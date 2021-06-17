SISOLAK PRESSER- OCT20-20-bh 009.JPG

Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada's recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

 Benjamin Hager

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine incentive. 

Sisolak announced "Vax Nevada Days," a promotion that will provide $5 million in cash and prizes for 2,000 eligible Nevadans who have been vaccinated. 

Sisolak praised Nevada's virus efforts, saying more Nevadans have gotten the COVID-19 shot than any other vaccine in state history, he said.

With new variants on the rise, particularly the delta variant, Sisolak said residents need to continue to get vaccinated.

Sisolak was joined by Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, senior vice president of corporate public affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corporation. 

Details of the incentive program can be read by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(5) comments

jeezlouise
jeezlouise

"take the poison, you will own nothing and you will be happy" Sisolak is a trash politician that is pushing Globalist agenda of mass murder and Socialism. He can shove it up his fat azz.

Report Add Reply
False!
False!

Haha I like that one qwerty

Report Add Reply
Nevermore
Nevermore

So what is the next step. They send storm troopers door to door?

Report Add Reply
qwerty123
qwerty123

No, our state doesn't have the budget to afford the licensing deal with Disney, maybe Cylons though.

Report Add Reply
Nevermore
Nevermore

The Borgs would do it for nothing, since their ideology goes along with the government. It's all about assimilation.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.