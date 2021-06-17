LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine incentive.
Sisolak announced "Vax Nevada Days," a promotion that will provide $5 million in cash and prizes for 2,000 eligible Nevadans who have been vaccinated.
Winners will be announced weekly every Thursday for 8 weeks beginning on July 8, 2021. The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on August 26, 2021! #VaxNevadaDays— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 17, 2021
All eligible NV residents between the ages of 12-17 who have been vaccinated will have a chance to win 135 tuition prizes ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 in the form of 529 college savings accounts administered by our very own State Treasurer @ZConine. #VaxNevadaDays— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 17, 2021
Eligible residents 18 & older who have been vaccinated against #COVID19 will be in the running for big cash prizes. Throughout #VaxNevadaDays: 100 Nevadans will win $1,000, 32 will win $25,000, 11 will win $50,000, 2 will win $100,000, & 3 Nevadans will win $250,000!— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 17, 2021
But that’s not all! On August 26th, we will announce the winner of the grand prize of $1 MILLION!! #VaxNevadaDays pic.twitter.com/iI3s2otHx5— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 17, 2021
Sisolak praised Nevada's virus efforts, saying more Nevadans have gotten the COVID-19 shot than any other vaccine in state history, he said.
With new variants on the rise, particularly the delta variant, Sisolak said residents need to continue to get vaccinated.
Sisolak was joined by Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, senior vice president of corporate public affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corporation.
Details of the incentive program can be read by clicking here.
(5) comments
"take the poison, you will own nothing and you will be happy" Sisolak is a trash politician that is pushing Globalist agenda of mass murder and Socialism. He can shove it up his fat azz.
Haha I like that one qwerty
So what is the next step. They send storm troopers door to door?
No, our state doesn't have the budget to afford the licensing deal with Disney, maybe Cylons though.
The Borgs would do it for nothing, since their ideology goes along with the government. It's all about assimilation.
