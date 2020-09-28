LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that he has made his sixth salary donation to Nevada's K-12 public schools.
According to a news release, the governor's donation of $25,872 adds to the total of more than $160,000 in contributions he has made since taking office in Jan. 2019.
After the disbursements are made, Gov. Sisolak will have donated to more than 100 Title 1 elementary, middle and high schools across the state.
support NV's public schools, totaling more than $160,000 since taking office in January '19. The First Lady & I are humbled by the opportunity to give back to our schools, especially during this particularly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/eT7lmifIMt
"The First Lady and I are pleased to once again be able to do this for Nevada schools," Gov. Sisolak said in a statement. "We are humbled by the opportunity to give back to our students and educators, especially during this particularly difficult time. These donations serve as a symbol of my commitment to our schools, as we will continue to make these donations throughout my term as we continue the necessary work to improve our State's education system."
The release says that Gov. Sisolak "continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools.
