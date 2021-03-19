LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he made his quarterly salary donation to the state's K-12 public schools.
According to a news release, the latest donation of $27,392.88 brings his total contributions since taking office in Jan. 2019 to $214,000.
The release notes that Sisolak has donated to more than 100 Title 1 elementary, middle and high schools across the state "as he continues to fulfill his pre-election promise of donating his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada’s public schools."
Today, I made my latest salary donation to @NevadaReady to NV’s public schools, totaling more than $214,000 since taking office in January '19. The First lady & I remain grateful for the opportunity to give back & positively contribute to the educational development of students. pic.twitter.com/Dc5SV81wxZ— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 19, 2021
“The education of our children continues to be of utmost importance to me and these continued donations remain a symbol of my lasting commitment to Nevada’s educators, families, and the children of our public schools,” said Governor Sisolak. “The First Lady and I are grateful for the opportunity to give back to Nevada’s public schools and positively contribute to the educational development of the students.”
