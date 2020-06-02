LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak activated additional members of the National Guard to "to provide support for State and local law enforcement," the governor wrote in a tweet. Sisolak said the increased units would aid Nevadans, the very people who make up the Nevada National Guard.
Today, in response to a local request in Southern Nevada, I activated additional members of the @NVNationalGuard to provide support for State and local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/s3VewYGR47— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020
"The Nevada National Guard is made up of Nevadans," the governor's office said on Twitter. "They help in our times of need - from responding to wildfires, to currently filling a critical need in our statewide response to COVID-19."
While reinforcing units in the state across Northern and Southern Nevada, his office also condemned the maltreatment African-Americans face, while maintaining support for peaceful protest.
"He remains committed to the goal of ensuring the public can safely express their First Amendment rights and call for the end to the injustices facing Black Americans," his office said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Sisolak released the following statement regarding the overnight violence on Las Vegas Boulevard:
“Last night there were two officer involved shootings in Las Vegas. I know this is a difficult day for Nevada. And it’s during these trying times we must remind ourselves that creating a state where justice and peace exist together in partnership, not as a binary choice, is the goal we must all work toward. I am committed to doing all I can. I am praying for the LVMPD officer who was senselessly shot last night - there is no place for this behavior in Nevada. I am praying for all of the communities across Nevada who are experiencing grief and pain right now. Violence has no place in our communities and we must all work toward peaceful solutions together. As your Governor, I am committed to listening, heeding calls to action, and healing.”
Sisolak visited UMC Hospital late Tuesday afternoon where a Las Vegas police officer remains on life support following an overnight shooting.
Governor Sisolak outside UMC. Spoke with the officers posted here, declined to speak with the media. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/ZnbJR8PfZo— Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) June 2, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.