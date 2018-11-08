LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Sandoval order flags to fly at half-staff following a deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Wednesday night.

In a Tweet, Sandoval said the flags will be flown at half-staff as a "mark of respect" for the victims until sunset on Nov. 10.

I have ordered the flags to half-staff until sunset on November 10 as a mark of respect for and in remembrance of the victims in Thousand Oaks, California. On behalf of all Nevadans, Lauralyn and I send our deepest sympathies to those affected. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) November 8, 2018

Marine combat veteran kills 12 in rampage at California bar THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Terrified patrons hurled barstools through windows to escape or…

The shooting claimed the lives of 12 people, including a police officer, as they attended a country music night at the Borderline Bar and Grill, police said.