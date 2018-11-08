California Bar Shooting

People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night." 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Sandoval order flags to fly at half-staff  following a deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Wednesday night. 

In a Tweet, Sandoval said the flags will be flown at half-staff as a "mark of respect" for the victims until sunset on Nov. 10.

The shooting claimed the lives of 12 people, including a police officer, as they attended a country music night at the Borderline Bar and Grill, police said. 

