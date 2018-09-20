LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Brian Sandoval announced Thursday he encouraged all Nevada state employees and residents to wear Vegas Strong shirts on Oct. 1 in honor and memory of the survivors and victims of the shooting.
“Our great state has shown the country and indeed the world what Vegas Strong is every day for nearly a year,” Gov. Sandoval said. “The events of 1 October affected so many and I think it is only right to show the world again how Vegas Strong Nevada is on the one year anniversary.”
Gov. Sandoval's office added anyone who was present at Route 91 Harvest should submit an application to the Nevada Victims of Crime Program before the Oct. 1 deadline.
