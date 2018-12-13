LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Brian Sandoval announced four medical schools in Nevada would receive funding through the Graduate Medical Education Task Force.
In a statement from Sandoval's office, approximately $3,324,520 would be distributed to Valley Health System's infrastructure expansion of Henderson Hospital, UNLV School of Medicine's Critical Care Medicine, Surgery Fellowship and Geriatrics Fellowship.
The funding is broken up between the four programs:
- Valley Health - $961,955
- Critical Care Medicine - $80,00
- Critical Care Surgery Fellowship - $1,560,179
- Geriatrics Fellowship - $722,346
The funding for the program was approved during the 2017 State Legislative Session, Sandoval's office said.
The Task Force was created during the 2015 legislative session and Gov. Sandoval approved the "recommendations and included $10 million for GME in his executive budget in the 2015 session," the statement said.
"Growing Nevada's physician workforce is essential to meeting this goal and funding from this grant will help increase the number of physicians completing their graduate medical education in Nevada," Gov. Sandoval said.
Nevada produces more undergraduate medical students than it has available residencies and fellowships, according to Sandoval's office. Many undergraduate medical students are "forced to leave the state for further training at a time when they are beginning real-world application of their advanced education."
More information about the Task Force can be found here.
It is a nice thought Shitolak will just dis-mantel it and destroy Nevada
