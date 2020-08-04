LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Republican group in Southern Nevada held a rally against mail-in ballots on Tuesday evening.
A group of "a few hundred" gathered at the Grant Sawyer Building in downtown Las Vegas, according to Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald, who attended the rally.
Protesters gathered against legislation Gov. Steve Sisolak signed on Monday to allow mail-in ballots as an option in the November presidential election.
“This bill will enable election officials to continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances,” Sisolak, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Nevada joins seven states that plan to automatically send voters mail ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, including California and Vermont, which moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies.
The plan drew criticism from Trump after making its way through the Legislature over the weekend. The president has long claimed that mail ballots would compromise the integrity of the election, but the consensus among experts is that all forms of voter fraud are rare.
"It’s a free for all, it’s disgusting the way they did it," McDonald said.
The Nevada Republican Party on Tuesday organized the protest outside a outside a state government building in Las Vegas. The party planned similar demonstrations elsewhere Tuesday, including protests in Carson City and Reno.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(4) comments
USPS supporting Biden, yeah we can trust those fearless defenders of democracy to deliver the mail ... late, damaged; if at all !
The USPS came out in support for Biden. Shouldn't they have remained neutral.
Correction: The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) came out in support of Biden. The USPS itself has remained neutral.
I stand corrected, but who delivers the mail......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.