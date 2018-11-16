HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development said it and Design, LLC, a subsidiary of Google, would work together to build a new data center in Henderson.
The site, according to Clark County records, will be 64-acres in size and is located on Warm Springs Road, just west of Boulder Highway. County records show the parcels of land where construction has started were listed as 450 and 560 West Warm Springs Road.
In a letter addressed to the Office of Economic Development from the Las Vegas Global Alliance, Design, LLC said it planned to hire 50 full-time employees for Google's new data center.
"Design’s project will invest at least $600,000,000 over the next 10 years," the letter said.
The new data center is expected to open by Dec. 2020, according to Design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.