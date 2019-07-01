Henderson (FOX5)- Google broke ground on a new $600-million data center Monday morning near Warm Springs Road and Boulder Highway.
“We are going to be bringing a number of high paying high tech jobs. So its really a wide set of skill sets and education. It's really kind of a cool opportunity for this community,” said Google Community Development Data Centers for the Americas head Andrew Silvestri.
With the new expansion Google is planning on hiring up to 200 full time workers varying in skill sets.
They plan on hiring hundreds of construction workers to build the new plant. There's several opportunities for high paying jobs as well for engineers, technicians, and electricians.
"With an average salary of about $65,000 a year- which is almost double what the average salary is in Southern Nevada," said Henderson City Councilman Dan Shaw.
A data center is what's considered one of the main components of the internet.
Data centers help power any search created online and help store pictures, documents, and emails.
“All of those kinds of uses of our email, and our documents, and maps, its going to be made possible right here in your backyard,” said Google.org VP Jacquelline Fuller.
In addition to the groundbreaking, Google.org kicked off an impact challenge.
" They're doing a $1 million impact grant to philanthropies up and down the state of Nevada that you can apply for. What this is going to do for our community and communities across the state is amazing," said Senator Jacky Rosen.
Google.org's impact challenge calls on nonprofits throughout the state to submit their boldest ideas to create economic opportunities for communities.
A panel of local judges will select the top 5 submissions to receive $175,000 to make their idea a reality.
There's only 13 data centers in the world, and 6 of them are in the U.S.
Henderson was a top choice because of the resources and people living there.
“The skills of the people who live here, the resources, and the ability to move quickly and foster a sense of community here," said Silvestri.
Google plans on opening sometime next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.