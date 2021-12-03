LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Goodwill of Southern Nevada announced it is hosting its 5th annual holiday resource fair on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Boulevard Mall
Between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., several nonprofit and government agencies will be on-site to provide information and instructions on how to apply for services.
The event includes places including: Three Square, Catholic Charities, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, HELP of Southern Nevada, and more
In addition to resources, Goodwill said a pop-up food distribution site will be available during the event and a select group of employers will be on-site promoting open positions. It is free for all to attend.
