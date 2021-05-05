LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Goodwill of Southern Nevada is hosting a multiple employer job fair on Friday.
The fair is seeking employees for Goodwill of Southern Nevada, MGM Resorts International, T.A.C Protective Services, Brady Linen Services, Clark County School District and John Mulls Meats. It is scheduled for May 7 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Boulevard Mall.
Job seekers are encouraged to attend. More information regarding job placement services through Goodwill’s Mission Group can be found at www.GoodwillVegas.org/CareerCenters.
