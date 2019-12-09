LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Goodwill of Southern Nevada is hosting a hiring fair to fill multiple positions at its stores and distribution centers across the Las Vegas Valley.
Goodwill is looking fill more than 50 part-time and full-time positions, according to a news release.
The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Goodwill at Silverado Ranch and Bermuda, 330 E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to apply online prior to the event at GoodwillVegas.org.
Attendees should also plan to dress in interview attire.
