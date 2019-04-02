LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mayor Carolyn Goodman won by a landslide in Tuesday's primary election, meaning she will serve a third and final term.
As votes trickled in on Tuesday night, it appeared Ward 3 would be the tightest race across the valley.
Former Congressman Ruben Kihuen and Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz took early leads. With 100 percent of voting centers reported, Melissa Clary knocked Kihuen to third by a margin of five votes.
The final tally was Diaz at 33.15 percent, or 1,1016 votes, Clary at 28.25 percent with 866 votes and Kihuen at 28.09 percent, or 861 votes.
The two winners will face off for the Ward 3 city council seat in June, as both would have garnered the most votes, but not enough to win out-right, or 50 percent.
Goodman gathered 83.15 percent of the vote. She announced her run in January, when she also announced she was battling breast cancer.
"Believe me, I have more energy than a pack of wolves and look forward to serving the wonderful community and people of Las Vegas for four more exciting years, if they choose to re-elect me," she said during the announcement.
The end of the 80-year-old mayor's third term would mean the Goodman couple, with her husband Oscar, had served the city for 24 years.
The Ward 3 race caught the national eye after multiple sexual harassment allegations against Kihuen from 2017 resurfaced.
After an investigation by the House Ethics Committee found that Kihuen had sexually harassed several woman and violated house rules, Nevada lawmakers called for the congressman's resignation.
Three women testified that Kihuen made unwanted physical and verbal advances towards them between 2013 and 2017.
Kihuen later announced he would not run for re-election.
The Ward 3 seat winner will replace Councilman Bob Coffin, who oversees the majority of downtown Las Vegas.
In Ward 5, incumbent Cedric Crear had nearly 60 percent of the vote and will remain in his position. Crear won a special election in 2018 to replace Councilman Ricki Barlow.
To replace Lois Tarkanian in Ward 1, Brian Knudsen took an early lead, with Robin Munier following behind. Both candidates will head to the general election.
Ward 2 will be filled via a special election, as Steve Seroka recently announced his resignation.
None of the 10 candidates had 30 percent.
Elections were held in North Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City on Tuesday night, as well.
In North Las Vegas, Pamela Goynes-Brown took 85.19 percent of the vote for Ward 2 of the city council against her one other opponent, Christopher Burns.
For the city's 4th Ward, Richard Cherchio was declared the winner with 45.64 percent, and will runoff with Pete Shields, who received 20.94 percent of the vote.
Boulder City's mayoral race saw a lead for Rod Woodbury, but no candidate crossing the 50 percent mark on Tuesday. Woodbury will face Kiernan McManus in the general.
The city council race had Peggy Leavitt and Claudia Bridgers as the declared winners.
Henderson's four major races appeared to have been won out-right. Michelle Romero took 60.25 percent for Ward 1, Dan Shaw got 82.94 percent of the vote for Ward II, Dan Stewart took 85.85 percent in Ward IV and for municipal court judge dept. 1, Mark Stevens took 71.24 percent of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.