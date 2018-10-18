LAS VEGAS -- Goodbye, California. Hello, Las Vegas! More and more people are calling the valley home.
According to a new national report, Clark County saw the second largest jump of people moving in across the country.
“I'm surprised it's not number one,” said David Tina, past president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. “Obviously we have no state income tax. That helps a ton, and it's an easy place to live.”
It's basic supply and demand: more people means less availability and higher prices for homes.
“When we were really tight, we were selling 3,000 houses a month,” Tina said. “We had like 4,500 houses available. It was a very, very tight inventory.”
Tina added the market is cooling off slightly. Currently, there are around 6,500 homes for sale in the valley.
But that’s still not enough.
“That is not staying on pace with the amount of people coming,” Tina said. “So the builders have issues with the four L's: land, lumber, labor and legislation.”
Tina added it’s no surprise that a third of homebuyers are coming from the Golden State.
“Especially on the higher end -- $500,000 and up, they're coming in and buying in cash,” he said.
That is causing problems for local buyers.
“That's the negative -- the local buyer who is used to a median price of $200,000 is being squeezed a little bit,” he said. “We’re seeing some local buyers move further out to the Northwest and Pahrump.”
He offered some advice for locals who may be having a tough time finding a home.
“Look for the house that doesn't glitter,” he said. “Look for one that needs a little bit of work. Those are the gems. You can get them for a better price. You can negotiate more, and then you can put your own personal love into the house.”
Tina added the valley is seeing more multi-family homes and apartments popping up, which has helped meet demand.
The median price for a home in the valley is $300,000 -- the highest it’s been in more than a decade.
Topping the list of counties with the highest five-year inbound migration is Maricopa, Arizona. Five of the top 10 counties are in Texas.
