BOULDER CITY, Nevada (FOX5) - A Boulder City woman said she was rescued by a good Samaritan while walking home with her service dog.
Shalhea Oliver said she had walked down to her local corner store when a man started harassing her and her dog in the checkout line.
She said the man, who seemed drunk, tried to follow her home while berating her.
A woman, who introduced herself as Debbie, saw what was happening as she drove by and stopped to help. Oliver said Debbie commanded the man to leave her alone as she cried for help.
Debbie then offered Oliver and her dog, Oliver, a safe ride home.
"When I first got in the car, Debbie asked me instantly, 'Are you ok? Are you hurt?'” “I said, 'Yeah, I’m fine,' but I was very anxious and she seen that in my voice and she was like 'It's ok. Calm down. I'm going to make sure you get home safely.’"
Oliver said they both made it home safe and just as quickly as Debbie came to the rescue, she dropped the duo off and left without asking anything in return.
She said she wanted us to pass on a message to her unsung hero.
"I appreciate you and thank you so much for getting me home safely that night."
