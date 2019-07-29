LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have traded another player for draft picks, the team announced Monday.
Forward Nikita Gusev was traded to the New Jersey Devils for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick.
“We did our best to accommodate Nikita and his salary request but were unable to do so. He is a good person, a good player and we wish him well in New Jersey,” Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee said in a statement.
Gusev was signed to a one-year, entry-level deal in April.
