LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will see some familiar faces for the start of their 2019-2020 season.
The NHL announced Friday that the Knights' home opener will be Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks. The Knights lost to the Sharks in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in April.
Looks like it will be a double dose of the Sharks to open the season, Golden Knights 1st road game will be in San Jose #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/OqtVpkj5mS— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) June 21, 2019
Not only will the Knights open their home slate against the Sharks, but the Sharks will host the Knights two days later in their home opener at SAP Center.
The NHL said the full Golden Knights regular season schedule will be announced June 25 at 9 a.m. on NHL Network. It will also be streamed on NHL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.