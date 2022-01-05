Golden Knights surprise students at McCall Elementary with school supplies

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some local elementary school students were surprised by members of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Chance, the Vegas Vivas and former defenseman Deryk Engelland stopped by McCall Elementary school to deliver school supplies. They brought disinfectant items, markers and more.
"These teachers have 10, 15, 20, 30 kids in some schools. My hats goes off to them. It's a tough job that, I said before that they don't get enough recognition," said Engelland.
McCall Elementary principal Amanda Lush said the delivery is much-needed. Amid the pandemic, students have been unable to share school items.
"They go through them so quickly. And the kids can't share right now. Having additional supplies provided for us so that we might be able to use our school funds for other supports is really wonderful," Lush said.
The school supply distribution is apart of an initiative between the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the Public Education foundation to serve under-resourced schools in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.