LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights will participate in virtual reading week at the beginning of March.
In partnership with SilverSummit Healthplan, players will join classrooms virtually to emphasize the importance of reading in Clark County classrooms.
Teachers can nominate their Pre-K through 5th grade class or their school for a virtual reading week visit from a Golden Knights or Silver Knights player. Nominations should include creative reasons why the class or school should be selected.
Nominations are open Feb. 15-Feb. 22. Teachers who are selected will be contacted the week of Feb. 22 to arrange a virtual visit.
Click here to nominate a classroom or school for VGK/HSK virtual reading week.
