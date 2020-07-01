LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Golden Knights and Silver Knights are looking for cheer teams, ice crews, and game night promotions staff for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
Applications to be a member of the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and Knights Guard ice crew will be available to public beginning July 6. Positions for ice crews and in-arena promotions will also be available for the Henderson Silver Knight's inaugural season.
Anyone interested in applying should upload a head shot, full body shot, and 90-seconds video explaining why they should be part of the Vegas Golden Knights or Henderson Silver Knights organization. The public can submit their application to the Join VGK Cast website. Applications will be accepted until July 20 at 5 p.m.
All applicants and auditions will be open to all gender identities. Candidates should have a love of preforming and a dedication to the sport of hockey, Golden Knights, and Silver Knights. All applicants should be at least 18-years-old by July 6, 2020. If hired, you must be able to attend all practices and the majority of Golden Knights and Silver Knights games.
The Knights Guard presented by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will be the ice crew at T-Mobile Arena. Members of the crew must have above-average skating skills. The Vegas Vivas pump up the crowd on game nights and serve as ambassadors throughout the community. The Henderson Silver Knights will have their own game night staff.
The positions will be part-time and play a critical part in creating the game night atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena, Orleans Arena, and throughout the valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.