LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Vegas Golden Knight's forward William Karlsson is staying in Las Vegas for eight more years the team announced Monday.
Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee announced that Karlsson's deal is worth an average of $5.9 million annually.
According to a press release, Karlsson, 26, "finished his second season with the Golden Knights with 56 points (24 G, 32 A) to go with 16 penalty minutes. He finished with 13 multi-point games, including three games where he recorded three points."
The Knights picked up Karlsson during the 2017 expansion draft. The Knights will begin their rookie and training camp in early September.
