LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore revealed Thursday morning that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer during the off season.
In a story published on The Player's Tribune on Sept. 12, Theodore said he received the diagnosis three months ago after a failed NHL drug test ahead of the Stanley Cup quarterfinals.
"All I could think was, 'That’s actually impossible. I’ve never taken anything. This is a nightmare,'" Theodore wrote. "But then they explained that in some cases, hCG can be a sign of testicular cancer."
Theodore had surgery to remove five millimeter by five millimeter lump in his testicle but said he has made a full recovery because the tumor was caught early.
