LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Golden Knights season ticket holders said the team told them their tickets were "cancelled" after attempts, or perceived attempts to sell them.
Cheryl Rosso-Streitz is a die hard Golden Knights fan. The medieval maniac lives in Saint George, but said she's barely missed a game.
"I would drive there and drive home," Rosso-Streitz said. "That was like six hours of driving for one game. I did that the whole season."
Rosso-Streitz initially spent about $10,000 for last year's season tickets for her and her husband. As the season went on, her husband, who suffers from an auto-immune disease, wasn't able to make some of the games. Rosso-Streitz said she would sell her husband's seat and still go, or sit in the seats next to her seats and sell both.
"He definitely wished he felt better, it was just hard for him," she said. "They can see I lost money, I didn't make money. I didn't even sell the tickets for cost."
Last week, Rosso-Streitz got an email saying her season ticket's had been cancelled.
"The idea is I was brokering tickets, that's what they said."
Rosso-Streitz said she told the team about her husband's situation.
"They said, 'We made our decision and it's done.'"
Justin Guadry also got the email, but unlike Rosso-Stretiz he said he never even sold his tickets. Guadry said he was just a part of Facebook groups where you can sell tickets and had talked to people about games he couldn't go. Guadry lives in Canada, but spends his winters in Vegas.
"The email said they knew I was selling tickets," he said. "I was honestly looking forward to making relationships and connections with people that I could always sell my tickets to."
Rosso-Streitz said the people she'd sit with sometimes asked her why she wasn't at Sunday's preseason opener.
"My friends were in shock. I just told them I didn't renew and they are like, 'A huge fan like you? Why wouldn't you renew?' I'm just embarrassed. The amount of money time and energy I spent on this team, this is just like a huge slap in the face."
The Vegas Golden Knights did not respond to requests for clarification on the issue.
