LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new beer from a Golden Knight fan favorite is launching today in the Las Vegas area.
7Five Brewing Co., co-owned by VGK's Ryan Reaves, launched Grim Reaver Wednesday. The Imperial Stout reportedly inspired the 7Five journey for Reaves.
“Really, Grim Reaver was what started all of this. It may go without saying, but I’m more excited to launch this Stout than I think I have been with any of our brews,” said Reaves.
Grim Reaver is described as a smooth black stout with notes of coffee and dark chocolate. All 7Five beers, including Grim Reaver, are brewed at Able Baker Brewing in downtown Las Vegas.
“We’ve been anticipating launching Grim Reaver since 7Five started and now that it’s live we can look to the future and what comes next – big things, you can bet on it,” 7Five co-founder Adam Coates said.
You can find Grim Reaver and other 7Five beers at the following locations:
- Able Baker Brewing’s tap room
- Lee’s Discount Liquor
- Total Wine & More
- Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits
- Liquor Line Up
