LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Vegas Golden Knights announced "October 1 Community initiatives" in remembrance shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on its first anniversary.
The Golden Knights said players and team staff will make stops "throughout the Las Vegas community, including at command and dispatch centers, Mandalay Bay, Community Ambulance and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority."
UMC 1 OCTOBER MEMORIAL BLOOD DRIVE
- Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 3150 Paradise Rd, North Hall N245-251, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Approximately 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COMMUNITY AMBULANCE
- Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 120, Henderson, NV 89074
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- "Locally owned and operated Community Ambulance will join select Vegas Golden Knights players to present 'The 21' with medals honoring their courage under fire, exceptional care for patients and resilience in the wake of the shooting. 'The 21' are Community Ambulance medical team members who were already on-site at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017 when the shooting began on the Las Vegas Strip. The team immediately jumped into action risking their own lives to provide critical care to victims."
MANDALAY BAY EMPLOYEE VISIT
- "Players will visit employees at Mandalay Bay that were impacted by last year’s tragedy."
DISPATCH AND COMMAND CENTER VISITS
- "Players will visit dispatchers, first responders and police officials throughout the city to thank them for their continued service and provide support on this day of remembrance."
