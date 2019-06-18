LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The St. Louis Blues are still celebrating their Stanley Cup Final win but hockey season is right around the corner.
On Tuesday, the Golden Knights announced the team's 2019 preseason schedule. The Knights will play a seven-game preseason schedule, with their first game being on September 15 against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.
During the preseason home schedule, fans can enjoy Golden Knight bobble head giveaways. Ticket packages that include the bobble head series are on sale now at http://goldenknights.nhl.com/bobblehead.
Packages start at $240 and include all four preseason home games. Single game tickets for preseason and regular season games will be announced at a later time.
The Golden Knights will be starting their rookie camp ahead of the preseason slate in early September.
Rookie camp will begin on September 5, while training camp is scheduled for September 12. Rosters for rookie and training camp will be announced later this summer.
Below is the preliminary schedule for camp and the preseason:
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2018 ROOKIE AND TRAINING CAMP KEY DATES:
Practice times and locations will be announced at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change.
Thursday, September 5
-Rookie Camp opens with medicals and fitness testing (medicals and fitness testing are closed to public and media, media availability TBD)
Friday, September 6
-First day of rookie on-ice practice
Thursday, September 12
-Main Camp opens with medicals and fitness testing (medicals and fitness testing are closed to the public and media, media availability TBD)
Friday, September 13
-First day of on-ice practice
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, September 15 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes (T-Mobile Arena, 1:30 p.m. PT)
Tuesday, September 17 (Denver, CO)
-Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (Pepsi Center, 6 p.m. PT)
Thursday, September 19 (Los Angeles, CA)
-Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (Staples Center, 7:30 p.m. PT)
Saturday, September 21 (San Jose, CA)
-Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center, 5 p.m. PT)
Wednesday, September 25 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)
Friday, September 27 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)
Sunday, September 29 (Las Vegas)
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena, 5 p.m. PT)
